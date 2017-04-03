5 Best Mets Opening Day Performances

CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
April 3, 2017 10:15 AM
Filed Under: New York Mets

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Mets will look to improve upon their 33-22 record on Opening Day when they host the Atlanta Braves on Monday.

Here is a look at the five most memorable – or should we say “amazin’” – Opening Day performances in the team’s history.

5. KAZUO MATSUI, 2004
Making his major league debut, the Japanese shortstop went 3-for-3 and homered on the first big-league pitch he ever saw in a 7-2 victory at Atlanta. Matsui also drew two walks and had three RBIs.

4. ROBIN VENTURA, 2001

Robin Ventura (Photo by Matt Campbell/AFP/Getty Images)

Robin Ventura (Photo by Matt Campbell/AFP/Getty Images)

Ventura went 2-for-4 with two home runs, four RBIs and two runs scored in a 6-4 win at Atlanta. His two-run homer in the top of the 10th inning off Kerry Ligtenberg proved to be the game winner.

3. BOBBY BONILLA, 1992

Bobby Bonilla (credit: Stephen Dunn/Allsport)

Bobby Bonilla (credit: Stephen Dunn/Allsport)

In his Mets debut, Bonilla had a similar Opening Day experience as Ventura’s nine years later. Playing at St. Louis, he was 3-for-5 at the plate with two homers and three RBIs. His two-run, 10th-inning homer off Lee Smith sealed the 4-2 victory for New York.

2. DARRYL STRAWBERRY AND KEVIN McREYNOLDS, 1988

Darryl Strawberry (credit: Getty Images)

Darryl Strawberry (credit: Getty Images)

In a 10-6 road victory against the Montreal Expos, Strawberry went 4-for-4 with two home runs, two RBIs and two runs scored, while McReynolds was 4-for-5 with two homers and three RBIs. In the seventh inning, they went deep in back-to-back at-bats off Randy St. Claire.

1. DWIGHT GOODEN, 1993

Dwight "Doc" Gooden (Photo by Mike Powell/Getty Images)

Dwight “Doc” Gooden (Photo by Mike Powell/Getty Images)

Doc didn’t give the Colorado Rockies much reason to cheer in the franchise’s first-ever game. Pitching in front of 53,000 fans at Shea Stadium, Gooden tossed a complete-game, four-hit shutout – still the only complete-game shutout on Opening Day in Mets history.

