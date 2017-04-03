5 Best Mets Opening Day Performances

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Mets will look to improve upon their 33-22 record on Opening Day when they host the Atlanta Braves on Monday.
Here is a look at the five most memorable – or should we say “amazin’” – Opening Day performances in the team’s history.
5. KAZUO MATSUI, 2004
Making his major league debut, the Japanese shortstop went 3-for-3 and homered on the first big-league pitch he ever saw in a 7-2 victory at Atlanta. Matsui also drew two walks and had three RBIs.
4. ROBIN VENTURA, 2001
Ventura went 2-for-4 with two home runs, four RBIs and two runs scored in a 6-4 win at Atlanta. His two-run homer in the top of the 10th inning off Kerry Ligtenberg proved to be the game winner.
3. BOBBY BONILLA, 1992
In his Mets debut, Bonilla had a similar Opening Day experience as Ventura’s nine years later. Playing at St. Louis, he was 3-for-5 at the plate with two homers and three RBIs. His two-run, 10th-inning homer off Lee Smith sealed the 4-2 victory for New York.
2. DARRYL STRAWBERRY AND KEVIN McREYNOLDS, 1988
In a 10-6 road victory against the Montreal Expos, Strawberry went 4-for-4 with two home runs, two RBIs and two runs scored, while McReynolds was 4-for-5 with two homers and three RBIs. In the seventh inning, they went deep in back-to-back at-bats off Randy St. Claire.
1. DWIGHT GOODEN, 1993
Doc didn’t give the Colorado Rockies much reason to cheer in the franchise’s first-ever game. Pitching in front of 53,000 fans at Shea Stadium, Gooden tossed a complete-game, four-hit shutout – still the only complete-game shutout on Opening Day in Mets history.