Boomer & Carton: Tanaka Terrible, Mets Start World Series Quest

Late last week, Craig said Masahiro Tanaka is the best baseball player in New York. That claim was examined in detail again Monday after the Yankees’ ace got shelled during the team’s opener on Sunday.
In addition to the right-hander’s underwhelming 2017 debut, we heard about Noah Syndergaard and the Mets, who will start their season of great expectations on Monday afternoon at Citi Field against the Braves.
Also, the UConn women’s basketball team had its gaudy 111-game winning streak snapped by Mississippi State on Friday night and the LPGA treated would-be major winner Lexi Thompson terribly on Sunday.
