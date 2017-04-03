Stick Figure Drawing Leads To Increased Police Presence At New Jersey High School

KEARNY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A drawing of a shooting led to an increased police presence at one New Jersey high school on Monday morning.
Kearny High School officials said the heightened security comes after a teacher found a drawing of a stick figure shooting another stick figure with the date April 3 written on it, CBS2 reported.
Schools Superintendent Patricia Blood said the drawing was discovered two months ago and was fully investigated by the Kearny Police Department.
There was also a Facebook message that the superintendent called “alarming.”
A student was questioned and sent for psychiatric evaluation, CBS2 reported.
“Safety and security is, and always has been, a priority,” Blood said.
There was no credible threat, but extra police were on hand Monday as a precaution, the superintendent said.