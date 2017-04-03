Commuter Alert: NJ TRANSIT Train Derails At Penn Station | Photos | Check NJT | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880 

Stick Figure Drawing Leads To Increased Police Presence At New Jersey High School

April 3, 2017 11:38 AM

KEARNY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A drawing of a shooting led to an increased police presence at one New Jersey high school on Monday morning.

Kearny High School officials said the heightened security comes after a teacher found a drawing of a stick figure shooting another stick figure with the date April 3 written on it, CBS2 reported.

Schools Superintendent Patricia Blood said the drawing was discovered two months ago and was fully investigated by the Kearny Police Department.

There was also a Facebook message that the superintendent called “alarming.”

A student was questioned and sent for psychiatric evaluation, CBS2 reported.

“Safety and security is, and always has been, a priority,” Blood said.

There was no credible threat, but extra police were on hand Monday as a precaution, the superintendent said.

