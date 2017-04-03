Ronkonkoma Carvel Robbery The Latest In Recent Spate Of Long Island Fast Food Holdups

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man armed with a machete has been robbing ice cream and sandwich stores on Long Island over the last few months.

Police say the unsolved crimes began more than six weeks ago. But is the latest incident a copycat or part of a continuing, disturbing pattern?

Carvel employee Barbara Saladino says she watches everyone coming through her shop’s door. Her Ronkonkoma ice cream store was the latest in the string of terrorizing robberies.

“He is coming in to do bad things and you don’t know how you are going to react,” she tells CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan. “It’s just a horrible situation, we want it to go away.”

The unsolved Long Island robbery pattern began in February, with a masked man armed with a machete or butcher knife threatening employees in at least six linked crimes.

The holdup in Ronkonkoma made number seven.

Because of his build and clothing, police now think a robbery in a Copiague Subway was also committed by the same suspect. He was reportedly brandishing a sharp machete, waving it at workers in the shops’ closing hours.

Subway owner Asim Chaudhry says the masked man stole almost $500 from his store.

“How scary is this,” he asked. “Bad, very bad. Man comes in with a machete. Very scary.”

One Carvel owner in South Farmingdale says she hasn’t slept since the confrontation.

“He used a knife, a big knife,” she said. “Says he needs the money.”

Police say it’s important to have surveillance working and rolling.

A Dunkin Donuts manager in Seaford showed CBS2 multiple photos of the brazen behavior, and says he wonders why police can’t seem to catch the guy.

The suspect seems to act alone, varies locations, and lets days go by between crimes according to police.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini says the most important thing you can do is cooperate and remain calm if you’re targeted.

“Don’t challenge these individuals,” he said. “Let us do our job. The best thing you can do for law enforcement at this moment is be as observant as possible so that way you can provide us with as much detail as possible.”

Carvel, Subway, and Dunkin Donuts corporate officials say they are closely monitoring their Long Island Stores and urge all customers and employees to be alert and follow security protocol.

Police say since the suspect has worn a mask in each of the robberies, they are unaware of his race. Luckily no one has been hurt in the recent fast food holdup spree.