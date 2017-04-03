PHOTO: White House Unveils Official Portrait Of First Lady Melania Trump

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The White House has released the first official portrait of First Lady Melania Trump, taken in her new residence at the White House.
“I am honored to serve in the role of First Lady, and look forward to working on behalf of the American people over the coming years,” said Mrs. Trump.
Melania, 46, married President Donald J. Trump in January 2005. She became a United States citizen in 2006.
She is the second First Lady born outside of the United States. The first was Louisa Adams, wife to John Quincy Adams, the nation’s sixth president, according to the White House.
President and Mrs. Trump have one child together, Barron, 10.