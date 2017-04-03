Fans Excited For Mets Opening Day At Citi Field

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Mets fans are gearing up for Monday’s opening day against the Atlanta Braves.

For Mets fans and players alike, opening day marks a new start and a chance to forget a season cut short.

“We’re going all the way,” fan Johnny Pena told 1010 WINS’ John Montone. “World Series baby!

“Our goal since the first day of spring training is to try and go to they playoff and win the playoff and go to the World Series,” in-fielder Jose Reyes said.

New York is coming off its second consecutive playoff appearance, which ended quickly with a 3-0 loss to Madison Bumgarner and the San Francisco Giants in the National League wild-card game last October.

With slugger Yoenis Cespedes and almost the entire team back following an injury-riddled season, expectations could not be much higher for the Mets.

“To lose three starting pitchers to surgery is tough, but we made it through,” manager Terry Collins said. “Now those guys are back”

This could be the last home opener in New York for several key components, too: Curtis Granderson, Lucas Duda, Neil Walker, Reyes and Jay Bruce are among those entering the final year of their contracts — not to mention 67-year-old Collins.

“It’s time to get it going,” Collins said Friday. “I think getting off to a good start will be very, very important for us.”

Though star Steven Matz will remain on the disabled list with an injured elbow, many agree this year The Amazins could return the commissioner’s trophy to Citi Field.

Former Mets centerfielder Mookie Wilson wants another ticker-tape parade.

“It’s been over 30 years since our last championship. Now we have a club that has an opportunity and a chance to legit win, they have reason to be excited,” he said. “I’m excited too!”

As all eyes turn towards the mound at 1 p.m. Monday, fans know just the guy they want to emulate.

“Go all Noah Syndergaard on them!” one fan said.

The man lovingly known as “Thor” is slated as the opening day starter against the Brave’s Julio Tteheran.

“I’m just fortunate enough to lead us off and hopefully set the tone for the rest of the season,” Syndergaard said.

While the future of the season looks bright, fans know it’s best not to jinx anything.

“You don’t wanna talk about it because you’re a Mets fan,” one fan said.

Two familiar faces are unavailable for the opener and beyond.

Mets captain David Wright begins the season on the disabled list following neck surgery last June, and All-Star closer Jeurys Familia will sit out the first 15 games after accepting a suspension under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.

