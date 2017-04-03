4/3 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Justin Lewis
We’re in for a dry afternoon with a little more cloud cover than we saw yesterday. And it’s fine for the Mets, with temps in the upper 50s or so for the first pitch. Expect highs around the area in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Rain will fill in late this evening and become heavy into the overnight hours. And because of the soaking rains we saw Friday into Friday night, there’s a chance we’ll see some flooding around the area.
The heaviest of the rain will exit early tomorrow morning with leftover rain/drizzle, showers, and isolated storms on your Tuesday. Highs will be similar to that of today in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Thankfully we’ll catch a break on Wednesday with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s. But it looks like another round of heavy rain is expected on Thursday, so stay tuned!