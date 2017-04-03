CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]
Breaking: NJ TRANSIT Train Derails At Penn Station | Photos | Check NJT | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880 

4/3 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

April 3, 2017 11:00 AM
Filed Under: Weather

By Justin Lewis

We’re in for a dry afternoon with a little more cloud cover than we saw yesterday. And it’s fine for the Mets, with temps in the upper 50s or so for the first pitch. Expect highs around the area in the upper 50s and low 60s.

nu tu tri state travel 2 5 4/3 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2

Rain will fill in late this evening and become heavy into the overnight hours. And because of the soaking rains we saw Friday into Friday night, there’s a chance we’ll see some flooding around the area.

The heaviest of the rain will exit early tomorrow morning with leftover rain/drizzle, showers, and isolated storms on your Tuesday. Highs will be similar to that of today in the upper 50s and low 60s.

nu tu future rainfall rpm 4/3 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Thankfully we’ll catch a break on Wednesday with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s. But it looks like another round of heavy rain is expected on Thursday, so stay tuned!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia