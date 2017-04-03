4/3 CBS2 Monday Evening Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
What a gorgeous day it was! Sadly the nice weather won’t last as we have another rainstorm on the way. Clouds will fill in this evening and temps will drop through the 50s, eventually bottoming out in the mid and upper 40s overnight.
The steady stuff should begin after midnight and become heavy at times during the early AM commute. There could even be a few rumbles of thunder! We’ll get some spotty showers during the day but it’ll remain cloudy, muggy, and warm with a variety of temps…40s in the Lower Hudson Valley with mid 70s in Central & South Jersey!
Some more heavy & gusty thunderstorms are possible for the PM rush before drying out for Wednesday, which will be lovely with sun & clouds and temps in the low & mid 60s.