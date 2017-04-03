Commuter Alert: NJ TRANSIT Train Derails At Penn Station | Photos | Check NJT | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880 

Trucker With 29 License Suspensions Evaded Toll At Outerbridge Crossing, Port Authority Police Say

April 3, 2017 12:18 PM
Filed Under: Outerbridge Crossing, Port Authority Police, Toll Evasion

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A truck driver is in custody after allegedly blowing through a toll plaza with a suspended license.

Port Authority Police say Robert Pearson, 60, drove through an EZ Pass lane at the Outerbridge Toll Plaza in Staten Island without paying the toll.

When he was pulled over, authorities found that Pearson’s license was suspended, and had previously been suspended 29 times, Port Authority Police said.

The truck he was driving was registered to JMS Consulting of Barnegat, NJ, which has 1,742 open violations owing over $147,860 and fees of more than $86,900, according to the PAPD.

Pearson is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and petit larceny.

