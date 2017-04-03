Pedestrian Struck In Rockville Centre Hit-And-Run Crash

April 3, 2017 10:10 PM
Filed Under: Long Island, Nassau County, Rockville Centre

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A pedestrian was struck by a car in a hit-and-run crash in Rockville Centre Monday night, according to authorities.

Police say the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Park Avenue and Sunrise Highway.

The striking vehicle fled the scene of the accident, according to police.

Authorities have not said whether or not anyone is in custody as Rockville Centre and Nassau County Police continue to investigate the crash.

The condition of the victim is not known at this time.

Stick with CBSNewYork for more on this developing story.

