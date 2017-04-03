Connecticut College Student Dies Days After Choking At Pancake Eating Contest

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A 20-year-old student at a Connecticut university has died after choking during a pancake eating contest on campus.

Sacred Heart University student Caitlin Nelson died Sunday, three days after participating at the contest during a fraternities and sororities event at the Catholic school in Fairfield, Connecticut, police said.

Nursing students and first responders performed lifesaving measures on Nelson and she was taken to an area hospital, where she initially was in critical but stable condition, Fairfield police said. She was transported to a New York hospital on Friday.

Students remembered Nelson during a candlelight vigil on campus Sunday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Caitlin Nelson and the entire @sacredheartuniv community tonight,” a tweet from the Diocese of Bridgeport read.

“I wish to convey my deepest sympathies to Caitlin’s family, friends, and to the Sacred Heart community,” Diocese of Bridgeport Bishop Frank J. Caggiano said in a statement.

Nelson was majoring in social work. The junior was from Clark, New Jersey.

Nelson’s father, James Nelson, was a Port Authority police officer who died in the Sept. 11 attacks.

