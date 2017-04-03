10 Dead, Several Injured In Explosion On St. Petersburg Subway In Russia| Watch CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Reports: At Least 10 Dead In Explosion On St. Petersburg Subway In Russia

April 3, 2017 8:37 AM
Filed Under: Russia, St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (CBSNewYork/AP) — An explosion on a subway train in St. Petersburg, Russia has left 10 people dead and an unknown number injured, according to Russian news agencies Tass and Interfax .

Several stations in the northern Russian city have been closed and an evacuation is underway Monday afternoon, the subway’s administration said.

Russian Senator Viktor Ozerov told Interfax that the explosion looks like a terrorist attack.

WATCH CBSN COVERAGE

Social media users posted photographs and video showing people lying on the floor and a train with a mangled door nearby. Frantic commuters reach out into the doors and windows, trying to see if anyone is there and shouting “Call an ambulance!”

Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed about the explosion. Putin is visiting the city Monday and is expected to hold talks with the Belarusian president later in the day.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia