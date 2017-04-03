Reports: At Least 10 Dead In Explosion On St. Petersburg Subway In Russia

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (CBSNewYork/AP) — An explosion on a subway train in St. Petersburg, Russia has left 10 people dead and an unknown number injured, according to Russian news agencies Tass and Interfax .
Several stations in the northern Russian city have been closed and an evacuation is underway Monday afternoon, the subway’s administration said.
Russian Senator Viktor Ozerov told Interfax that the explosion looks like a terrorist attack.
Social media users posted photographs and video showing people lying on the floor and a train with a mangled door nearby. Frantic commuters reach out into the doors and windows, trying to see if anyone is there and shouting “Call an ambulance!”
Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed about the explosion. Putin is visiting the city Monday and is expected to hold talks with the Belarusian president later in the day.
