Senate Democrats Have The Votes To Filibuster Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Senate Democrats now have enough votes to try to block Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch with a filibuster, setting up a showdown with Republicans who plan to confirm him anyway.

The crucial 41st vote came from Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware who announced his decision Monday as the Senate Judiciary Committee met to vote on Gorsuch’s nomination.

Coons said that he had decided to oppose President Donald Trump’s nominee over concerns that include his vague answers in his hearing.

Coons’ opposition will prevent Republicans from reaching the 60 votes they need to move Gorsuch over procedural hurdles to a final Senate vote. Determined to confirm him despite Democratic objections, they will likely change Senate rules later this week to reduce the threshold from 60 to a simple majority.

The Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman kicked off Monday morning’s nomination hearing with a strong endorsement.

“Over the last couple of months the nominee’s opponents have tried to find fault with him, that fault will not stick,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley said.

So far only three Democratic senators — Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, and Joe Donnelly of Indiana — have said they will vote to end debate and support Gorsuch. Eight Democrats are needed to join all 52 Republicans to reach the 60-vote count.

“Based on Judge Gorsuch’s record at the Department of Justice, his tenure on the bench, his appearance before the Senate and his written questions for the record, I cannot support this nomination,” said California Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

“I asked him repeatedly whether he agreed with core constitutional precedence he refused to say whether it was correct or not unlike some of his predecessors,” Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal said.

Over the weekend, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he can and will employ what he called a “nuclear option” to confirm the Supreme Court nominee and change the rules so as to allow Supreme Court nominees from here on out to be confirmed on a majority vote.

With 52 Republicans in support, McConnell said he is confident his change will work.

“Look, what I’m telling you is that Judge Gorsuch is going to be confirmed,” McConell told Fox News on Sunday. “The way in which that occurs is in the hands of the Democratic minority. And I think during the course of the week, we’ll find out exactly how this will end.”

Confirming Gorsuch has been a top priority for Republicans, to fill the seat vacated when Justice Antonin Scalia died last year.

But during Monday morning’s hearing several Democrats expressed continued anger over the stonewalling of former President Barack Obama’s pick Judge Merrick Garland.

