Sentencing Set For Man Who Fatally Shot NYPD Officer

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Sentencing is set for a 32-year-old man who fatally shot a NYPD officer during a foot chase in Manhattan in 2015.
Tyrone Howard is facing life in prison when he’s sentenced Monday in a Manhattan courtroom for killing 33-year-old Officer Randolph Holder. Howard was convicted last month on charges that included murder, robbery and weapons possession.
Holder and his partner approached Howard as he was on a stolen bicycle on an East Harlem street in October 2015.
Howard fled on foot, then pulled out a handgun and shot Holder in the head on a footbridge over the Franklin D. Roosevelt East River Drive.
Howard had been involved in a gunfight with rival drug dealers just before he was confronted by the two officers.
Holder was posthumously promoted to detective at his funeral by then-police Commissioner Bill Bratton. He was also issued a new gold shield with the same number of the badge worn by his father, who is a retired police officer.
