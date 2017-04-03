Police: Man Wanted For Robbing 85-Year-Old Woman At Knifepoint In Westbury

WESTBURY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Nassau County have released a sketch of a suspect who they said is wanted for robbing an elderly woman at knifepoint.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in a parking lot of a Walmart on Old Country Road in Westbury.

Police said an 85-year-old woman was getting into her car when a man armed with a large knife walked up to her and demanded money.

He then forced the woman into the passenger seat of the car, took her keys and drove to a Chase bank in Elmont, where he forced the woman to give him her ATM car and PIN and then withdrew an unknown amount of cash, police said.

He then drove to Dutch Broadway in the area of Audrey Avenue, where he got out of the car and fled, investigators said.

The woman received non-life threatening injuries to her upper body.

Police describe the suspect as a black man in his 20s between 6′ and 6’1′” tall with a thin build wearing a dark baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.