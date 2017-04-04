4/4 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

April 4, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

We’re expecting just a shower here and there early this afternoon, but more showers and isolated storms will swing through later. As for temps, expect a bit of a spread with some 50’s off to the north and east with 70’s south and west of the city.

nu tu tri state travel 2 4/4 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

After an early evening shower or storm, we’ll see things clear up around the area. Expect temps to fall to around 50° by daybreak.

Sunshine’s back tomorrow, and you can count on those temps to return to the 60’s with some sunshine!

nu tu futurecast 4k12k 4/4 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

As for Thursday, it looks like morning rain fills in and gets heavier into the afternoon, so we’ll be concerned about flooding again.

Stay tuned!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia