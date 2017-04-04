4/4 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
We’re expecting just a shower here and there early this afternoon, but more showers and isolated storms will swing through later. As for temps, expect a bit of a spread with some 50’s off to the north and east with 70’s south and west of the city.
After an early evening shower or storm, we’ll see things clear up around the area. Expect temps to fall to around 50° by daybreak.
Sunshine’s back tomorrow, and you can count on those temps to return to the 60’s with some sunshine!
As for Thursday, it looks like morning rain fills in and gets heavier into the afternoon, so we’ll be concerned about flooding again.
Stay tuned!