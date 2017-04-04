4/4 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

April 4, 2017 4:15 AM

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It’s a soggy morning across the region, so make sure you have the rain gear handy. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and even some thunderstorms will surely slow down the commute, so leave early and be safe!

nu tu 7day auto3 4/4 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Temps across the area will be widely varied, with upper 40s in the northernmost ‘burbs to mid 70s possible for inland parts of NJ! Steady rain this morning will be spotty in nature this afternoon, but any storms will drop heavy rainfall

nu tu tomorrows highs 4/4 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

We’ll dry out & clear out overnight with mostly sunny skies expected on Wednesday, with a high in the low & mid 60s. The rain will return on Thursday with cooler, more seasonable temps in the low & mid 50s.

