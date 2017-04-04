CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]
Storm Watch: Heavy Rain Causes Flooding Across Tri-State | Forecast | Radar | Traffic | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

April Sales: Best Buys To Kick Off Your Spring Shopping Season

April 4, 2017 7:57 AM
Filed Under: Alex Denis, best of, Eat.See.Play, Play, Shopping

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) —  April is the time many of us decide to tackle the clutter and gear up for spring cleaning.

More: Spring Beauty Trends | Spring Break Essentials | Spring Cleaning Services 

And now that you’ve made more space, retailers are hoping you’ll take advantage of discounts and go on a shopping spree.

They say everything has its season, and April is definitely the season for discounts.

If you don’t need to own the newest model, smart shopping expert Trae Bodge says April is a tech lover’s dream.

“Around April, May is when you start seeing all the old merchandise kind of shifting out, and the new merchandise coming in,” Bodge said.

Tech sales mean savings for shoppers looking for Bluetooth speakers, headphones and protective cases.

“Especially in April, tech accessories are deeply discounted and then sometimes you can even find something good like a tablet on sale,” Bodge said.

April’s also a good time to stock up on automotive needs. Amazon is offering five quarts of motor oil for $13, and two wiper blades starting at $18.

“In town, if you want to look around, go to your auto supplies store you’ll find good deals,” Bodge said.

Just in time for spring, home and garden department prices are also marked down.

“They’re definitely going to incentivizing  you to come out and shop with them, so weed killer, raised garden beds – things like that at your Home Depot, your Lowes stores,” Bodge said.

More: Best Children’s Bookstores In NYC | Best Toy Stores In NYC

This time last year, Bodge said she saw deals on children’s books and board games.

“There was a $15 American Girl mini-doll that was a huge sale,” Bodge said. “So that’s very rare for American Girl, so we can only keep our fingers crossed that we’ll see a similar deal this year.”

And if what you need isn’t on this month’s “things to buy,” here’s a solution:

“A lot of these great savings sites offer these deal alert features. Slickdeals.net. So you set a deal alert and then you’ll get a little pop up when there’s a great sale,” Bodge said.

While there are a lot of deals out there this month, experts say if you’re looking to buy mattresses or large appliances, wait until May when the prices drop.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia