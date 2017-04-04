Barge Carrying 66,000 Barrels Of Gasoline Runs Aground On The Hudson River

CATSKILL, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A barge carrying 66,000 barrels of gasoline has run aground on the Hudson River.
Coast Guard officials said the barge called the Meredith Reinauer ran aground around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday on the west side of the river near Catskill, about 30 miles south of Albany.
Officials say the barge’s tanks weren’t punctured and there’s no sign of product leaking into the water. No injuries were reported.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos were at the scene Tuesday afternoon. A DEC spokesman said the barge was heading north to the Port of Albany.
Pollution response teams and investigation officials from Sector New York are at the scene as is the Coast Guard Cutter Katherine Walker. An aviation team will make a fly over of the area once weather permits.
Broadcasts are being made to mariners transiting the river. A safety zone has been established around the vessel. State and local agencies are also on scene.
The cause of the grounding is under investigation.
