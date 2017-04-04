Boomer & Carton: Jerry Should Probably Just Take The Stairs

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
After sharing an awkward situation he recently found himself in by asking a woman in an elevator about her perfume, Jerry Recco did what he does best, delivering an informative and entertaining update.
The “maven” recapped a big Monday in sports, touching on, among other things, the Mets looking good in their opener, North Carolina winning yet another national championship in men’s basketball, the NHL’s curious decision to skip out on the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, and Patrick Ewing getting hired as head coach at Georgetown.
