Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: April 4, 2017

Tuesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” actually occurred during Al and Jerry’s wildly popular warm-up show. That, of course, didn’t go over very well with Boomer and Craig.
It was quite a show. The guys talked about the Mets, who got off on the right foot with an opening day win, even though Noah Syndergaard exited early with a blister. Also, Patrick Ewing has finally got himself a head coaching job, and the Mike & The Mad Dog “30 for 30” documentary sounds like it will be thorough.
Later, there was a discussion about Tony Romo reportedly hanging up the cleats to pursue a career in front of the camera. Boomer entertained the idea of calling Romo a colleague at CBS.
