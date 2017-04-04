Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: April 4, 2017

April 4, 2017 6:06 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Tuesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” actually occurred during Al and Jerry’s wildly popular warm-up show. That, of course, didn’t go over very well with Boomer and Craig.

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Tuesday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.

It was quite a show. The guys talked about the Mets, who got off on the right foot with an opening day win, even though Noah Syndergaard exited early with a blister. Also, Patrick Ewing has finally got himself a head coaching job, and the Mike & The Mad Dog “30 for 30” documentary sounds like it will be thorough.

Later, there was a discussion about Tony Romo reportedly hanging up the cleats to pursue a career in front of the camera. Boomer entertained the idea of calling Romo a colleague at CBS.

Until Wednesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

More from Boomer & Carton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia