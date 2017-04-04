Storm Watch: Heavy Rain Causes Flooding Across Tri-State | Forecast | Radar | Traffic | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Boomer & Carton: Thor Shines, UNC Prevails, And Ewing Gets A Gig

April 4, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Boomer and Craig got the ball rolling early Tuesday morning following what ended up being a very busy Monday in the world of sports.

The Mets got off to a terrific start with a 6-0 win over the Braves in their opener, but did see right-hander Noah Syndergaard exit early due to a blister on his pitching hand.

North Carolina captured its sixth national championship with a 71-65 win over Gonzaga in Phoenix on Monday night, and, despite some predicting otherwise, Patrick Ewing has in fact been hired by Georgetown to be its new head coach.

There was all that and a lot more. Have a listen.

