‘Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act’ Would Expand State Gun Carry Permits Nationwide

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Local prosecutors and police are taking aim at a gun bill in the U.S. Congress.

They fear if it’s passed it will increase danger on the streets.

As CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported, it’s called the ‘Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act.’ Two local Republicans — Tom MacArthur of New Jersey and Lee Zeldin of New York — are co-sponsors.

It would force states to honor gun carry permits issued by other states.

It was inspired by the case of Shaneen Allen who had a carry permit in Pennsylvania, but was busted when she brought her gun into New Jersey.

Governor Christie eventually pardoned her.

Supporters say concealed carry reciprocity will end a confusing patchwork of laws.

“It’s a horrible system, no way to learn all the different gun bans,” Philip Van Cleave, VA Citizens Defense League said.

Critics see it differently.

“What the bill intends to do is shocking. It is dangerous,” Manhattan District Attorney, Cyrus Vance said.

Vance is leading a coalition aiming to defeat the bill, saying it would destroy state and local governments’ ability to craft gun laws appropriate to their needs.

“What we do want as a responsible local government is to maintain our right to have sensible standards and keep a proper vetting process in place,” New York City Police Commissioner, James O’Neill said.

Prosecutors and the NYPD are on one side, the NRA is on the other, and the gun lobby is putting its muscle behind the measure and counting on President Donald Trump to sign if it passes.