Elderly Woman Attacked By Man Posing As Good Samaritan At LI Supermarket, Police Say

April 4, 2017 1:23 PM
Filed Under: Best Market, East Rockaway, Nassau County Police, Raegan Medgie, Sophia Hall

EAST ROCKAWAY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island community is on alert after police said an elderly woman was attacked in broad daylight by a man posing as a good Samaritan in a supermarket parking lot.

It happened just before 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Best Market on Atlantic Avenue in East Rockaway.

Police said an 83-year-old woman was putting bags in her car when a man came up to her and offered to put her cart away for her.

When the woman got into her car, police said the man jumped into the passenger side. He then grabbed her arm as she tried to get out of the car, investigators said.

The man fled on foot after the woman was able to get free and scream for help. She wasn’t hurt.

Some shoppers were shocked to hear about the incident Tuesday morning.

“Oh my God, that’s crazy,” shopper Corkie Seaman told CBS2’s Raegan Medgie. “Unfortunately in this world, in this day and age, we take for granted where we’re safe and where we’re not.”

“I think it’s terrible,” said shopper Carol Stoerting. “You gotta watch behind your back.”

Sue Vito, who is also 83 and does her shopping at Best Market, described what she would do if something similar happened to her.

“They’re gonna meet the wrong woman,” she said. “I would grab the first thing I could find, my pocketbook which weighs a ton, and smack him in the head with it.”

But she said she “doesn’t know what this world is coming to.”

“He figures they’re helpless, but some women in their mid-80s are not very helpless,” she told WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall.

Police are investigating if the incident is related to a similar case that happened in Westbury on Sunday.

In that incident, police said a man armed with a large knife walked up to an 85-year-old woman getting into her car in a Walmart parking lot and demanded money.

He then forced the woman into the passenger seat of the car, took her keys and drove to a Chase Bank in Elmont where he made the woman give him her ATM card and PIN, police said.

The suspect eventually fled on foot. The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries to her upper body.

Police describe the suspect in Monday’s East Rockaway incident as a man in his 30s between 5’7″ and 5’10” tall with facial hair wearing dark clothing and a dark baseball hat.

Detectives are expected to release more details on the case later Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.  All callers will remain anonymous.

