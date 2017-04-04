Man Poses As Pilot, Tries To Smuggle Cocaine In Carry-On At JFK, Officials Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In a scheme that resembled the movie “Catch Me If You Can,” an alleged smuggler posed as a pilot at John F. Kennedy Airport, authorities said.
Customs officers say the man was dressed as a pilot and carrying a suitcase with fake Delta Airlines tags when he arrived at the airport on March 27. He also had fake airline identification badges.
Agents noticed the bottom of his bag was bulky and say further inspection revealed five pounds of cocaine inside, worth $85,000 dollars, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
“This seizure demonstrates the vigilance and dedication demonstrated daily by CBP officers at JFK, in keeping these prohibited and dangerous narcotics off the streets of our communities,” said Leon Hayward, acting Director of Field Operations in New York for CBP.
Mario Hudson, a Jamaican citizen, faces federal drug smuggling charges and has been turned over to Homeland Security investigators.