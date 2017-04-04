Long Island Authorities Bust Major Heroin Ring, 36 Arrested

MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Authorities on Long Island say they’ve broken up a large heroin ring and arrested 36 people on drug charges.
Nassau County prosecutors are calling it the largest narcotics takedown in Long Island history. They say the heroin ring operated along Route 110 in Nassau and Suffolk counties.
In addition to substantial quantities of heroin and cocaine, authorities said Tuesday they also recovered eight guns, including pistols, two shotguns and an AK-47 assault rifle, and more than a dozen automobiles.
During the nine-month-long investigation, authorities say the drug crew brought in about $40,000 to $50,000 a week selling individual bags of heroin. The drugs were sold outside hotels, restaurants, gas stations, strip malls and coffee shops.
“Heroin is more potent and deadlier now than it has ever been in New York,” Drug Enforcement Agency Special Agent in Charge James Hunt said Tuesday. “This organization was profiting off heroin’s potency by selling heroin bundles from locations, including hotels, along Route 110 that paved drug corridors to households in Nassau and Suffolk Counties.”
Six of those arrested were charged with operating as a major drug trafficker.
