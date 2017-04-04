Reports: Mets’ Lugo Has Partially Torn UCL, Out At Least Several Weeks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Mets suddenly don’t appear to be so deep at pitcher.

According to multiple reports, Seth Lugo has partially torn the ulnar collateral ligament in his right, throwing elbow. He is opting against Tommy John surgery, but will be out at least several weeks while he rests and rehabs the injury, reports said.

The 27-year-old hurler had a platelet-rich plasma injection Tuesday, according to reports.

Lugo, who was vying this spring for the fifth spot in the Mets’ rotation, was placed on the disabled list to start the season with what was initially described as arm fatigue.

After Monday’s Opening Day win over the Braves, manager Terry Collins said Lugo would be out at least a few weeks, but did not elaborate on his condition.

MORE: Kallet: It Was Just 1 Game, Sure, But Mets Do Look The Part

“He’s going to miss some time with his elbow, so we’ve got to make sure to keep these five guys healthy,” the Mets skipper said.

According to the Daily News, several Mets sources have privately complained that Lugo injured himself while pitching for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic. However, a source told MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo the problem may have started last season.

Source says Lugo may have been pitching through a partial UCL tear even during his successful run last summer. WBC not necessarily to blame. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 4, 2017

Lugo saw action in three WBC games, including getting the start in the final against the United States. He posted a 2-1 record and 4.20 ERA over 15 innings. With the Mets this spring, he was 2-1 with a 5.56 ERA over 11 1/3 innings.

A 34th-round draft pick by the Mets in 2011, Lugo, along with Robert Gsellman, proved to be saviors in the rotation after Matt Harvey, Jacob deGrom and Steven Matz went down with season-ending injuries. New York rallied over the final month of the season to earn a National League wild-card spot.

PHOTOS: Mets Opening Day

Lugo, who made his major-league debut on July 1 last year, went 5-2 with a 2.67 ERA.

The Mets entered this season touting their pitching depth. But in addition to Lugo, they’ve lost Matz with a strained flexor tendon. There is no timetable for his return.

Also, ace Noah Syndergaard left Monday’s game with a blister on his middle pitching finger. The issue is considered minor, but the Mets are pushing his next start back from Saturday to Sunday to give him extra time to heal.