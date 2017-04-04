Casinos Try To Attract Next Generation Of Gamblers With Skill-Based ‘Video Game’ Slots

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Generations of gamblers have tried their luck with slot machines, but casinos are having a tough time attracting millennials and they’re hoping a new crop of video game slot machines will change all that.

“Danger Arena” is the world’s first skill based gambling video game. In a sea of slot machines, the game stands out in Atlantic City and 21-year-old Vinnie Santana gravitated toward the joystick.

“I’m surprised there is something that came in existence like this, this is awesome,” Santana said. “I would definitely play this again 100 percent.”

Casinos are trying to hit the jackpot with the next generation.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reports the number of visitors ages 20-39 dropped from 18.1 million in 2014 to 14.4 million in 2015.

Gameco CEO Blaine Graboyes is designing these games specifically for casinos.

“They do need to innovate the experience and entertainment,” Blaine Graboyes, CEO of “Danger Arena” developer GameCo, said. “I think that millennials and younger customers in general, we grew up playing video games, and video games are interactive and engaging in a way that slot machines just don’t provide for that audience.”

The more skilled the player, the better the chance of winning.

“But it’s also sort of a graphic novel that gives this story and characters,” Graboyes said. “Story and character is really important to gamers.”

Another company, Gamblit, is betting games that make the casino experience more social will attract younger people. It recently debuted a new skill-based speed poker game in Las Vegas that can host up to four people.

“It’s super competitive and super focused so it’s literally how fast you can twitch to take a card so you have accuity and dexterity at work,” said CEO Eric Meyerhofer.

The company will unveil hundreds of new machines in Las Vegas this year.