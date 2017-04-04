NH Man Pens Love Song To April the Giraffe, Family

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Expectant mom-to-be and viral webcam sensation April the Giraffe has been immortalized in song.

Ricky Reilly, a singer-songwriter from New Hampshire, posted his ode to the animal still pending birth at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, NY.

“I had been posting a ton of music and a woman named Nancy Parry (who) had been following April said, ‘You should write a song about the giraffe,'” said Reilly.

“Initially I thought, ‘Nah, that giraffe is going to give birth any minute,’ because my fiance had been following her for so long,” he said.

April the Giraffe has gripped global attention online after being posted on a live stream in February 2017, even becoming the target of conspiracy theories ahead of April Fool’s Day. The animal now has her own text alerts and merchandise through the park’s website.

Reilly, whose Facebook page notes studies at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, got the splash of inspiration while taking a shower.

“The first verse and chorus just came to me,” he said. “I grabbed my guitar when I got out of the shower and finished the song.”

Here’s sing-a-long lyrics for Reilly’s “I’m Going Crazy Waiting (For A Giraffe)” original song…

Little tiny baby giraffe

Look at all of the friends that you have

There’s no reason to be scared

So won’t you pop on out of there

And put an end to my endless waiting

Because I’m going crazy

I’m going crazy waiting over here

I’m going crazy waiting over here

I just keep waiting, waiting until I finally hear

When I won’t be going crazy over here

Little tiny baby giraffe

you’re making April and Oliver

Wait far too long young lad

Were all waiting and prepared

So won’t you pop on out of there

And put an end to our endless waiting

Because were going crazy

We’re going crazy waiting over here

We’re going crazy waiting over here

We just keep waiting, waiting until we finally hear

When we won’t be going crazy over here