SEE IT: Did Contract Signing Photo Accidentally Reveal Orlando Magic’s Offseason Plans?

April 4, 2017 1:26 PM
Filed Under: Orlando Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. (CBSNewYork) — The Orlando Magic might want to find a different room to do their contract signings.

On Monday, the agent for guard Patricio Garino tweeted out a photo of his client signing a contract with the Magic. In the background is a whiteboard that appears to reveal some of the front office’s thinking heading into the offseason.

Patricio Garino

The now-deleted tweet showing Patricio Garino signing with the Orlando Magic.

The agent later deleted the tweet, but not before it was screen captured and spread on the Web.

Of note on the board was that the Magic have apparently considered trading forward Aaron Gordon, arguably the franchise’s most exciting, young player, for 76ers rookie big man Dario Saric.

Orlando Magic whiteboard

A whiteboard showing potential offseason moves by the Orlando Magic.

It also mentions Nuggets forward Danilo Gallinari, Hawks power forward Paul Millsap and Warriors swingman Andre Iguodala as possible free agent targets.

Magic general manager Rob Hennigan told the Orlando Sentinel the lists are “not indicative of plans” and were “simply listing options, including some of which other teams have inquired about.”

