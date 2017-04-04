NYPD: Shotgun-Wielding Suspect Caught On Video Robbing Man In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A shotgun-wielding man in a ski mask was caught on surveillance video robbing another man in Queens last month, police said Tuesday.
It happened just after 11:30 p.m. back on March 16 in Ridgewood.
Police said the suspect walked up to a 31-year-old man outside a home, pulled out the shotgun and demanded the victim’s chain, but only got away with the man’s jacket.
Another man was also seen with the suspect, but police said he did not engage the victim.
Investigators describe the suspect as around 5’6″ tall and about 150 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded jacket and a black ski mask.
