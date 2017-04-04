Religious Items Stolen From Richmond University Medical Center Chapel

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find a man who they said stole religious items worth $5,000 from a hospital chapel at Richmond University Medical Center on Staten Island.
Just after 3 a.m. on March 23, police said the man walked into the chapel, opened the altar cabinet and took four gold Pyx’s and one gold Lunette.
The man was seen on surveillance video. Police describe him as being a white man around 5’7″ tall, 150 pounds. He was wearing grey sweatpants, a black shirt with a red spider on the front, a red and black jacket and a grey Yankee baseball cap.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.