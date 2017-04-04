CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Religious Items Stolen From Richmond University Medical Center Chapel

April 4, 2017 8:37 AM
Filed Under: Richmond University Medical Center, Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find a man who they said stole religious items worth $5,000 from a hospital chapel at Richmond University Medical Center on Staten Island.

Just after 3 a.m. on March 23, police said the man walked into the chapel, opened the altar cabinet and took four gold Pyx’s and one gold Lunette.

The man was seen on surveillance video. Police describe him as being a white man around 5’7″ tall, 150 pounds. He was wearing grey sweatpants, a black shirt with a red spider on the front, a red and black jacket and a grey Yankee baseball cap.

Hospital Chapel Theft Suspect

Surveillance image of a suspect who police say stole religious items from a hospital chapel at Richmond University Medical Center on March 23, 2017. (credit: NYPD)

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

