Schmeelk: The Guide To The Final 9 Days Of The Knicks’ Tank

Season Finale Against Sixers Shaping Up To Be Key In Deciding Number Of NBA Draft Lottery Pingpong Balls April 4, 2017 11:49 AM
Filed Under: John Schmeelk, NBA Draft, New York Knicks

By John Schmeelk
The Knicks are in competition with four teams that will finish anywhere from fourth to seventh in the battle for the most pingpong balls in the NBA lottery.

The Nets (whose pick is controlled by the Celtics), Lakers and Suns have wrapped up the top three spots. The drawing to determine the order in the NBA draft will take place May 16. The draft itself will happen June 22.

When will the Knicks be making their pick? That’s what we are here to figure out.

MORE: Schmeelk: Rose Knee Injury Puts Exclamation Point On Phil's Dreadful 2016 Offseason

First, here are the odds for the teams finishing between fourth and seventh. If two teams finish tied, both will have the same lottery odds, calculated as an average of the positions of the tied teams. If two teams, for example, are tied for fourth, then the two teams will have an average of the odds of the fourth and fifth places in the lottery odds.

Seed No.  1st  2nd  3rd  4th  5th  6th  7th  8th  9th  10th
1    250  .250 .215 .178 .357
2    199  .199 .188 .171 .319 .123
3    156  .156 .157 .156 .226 .265 .040
4    119  .119 .126 .133 .099 .351 .160 .012
5    88   .088 .097 .107      .261 .360 .084 .004
6    63   .063 .071 .081           .439 .305 .040 .001
7    43   .043 .049 .058                .599 .232 .018 .000

 

As you can see there significant differences based on where the Knicks fall.

Here are the current standings:

Spot  Team     Record   Games Back
4th   Magic    27-50    --
5th   76ers    28-49    1
6th   Knicks   29-48    2
7th   Kings    30-47    3

 

Each team has five games remaining:

Knicks: vs. Bulls, vs. Wizards, at Grizzlies, vs. Raptors, vs. 76ers

Magic: at Cavs, vs. Nets, vs. Pacers, at Bulls, vs. Pistons

76ers: vs. Nets, vs. Bulls, vs. Bucks, vs. Pacers, at Knicks

Kings: vs. Mavs, at Lakers, vs. Rockets, vs. Suns, at Clippers

This is my analysis only:

The Kings appear to be in the worst position with games remaining against the Suns and Lakers while also having the best record of the four remaining teams. They even have a chance of finishing with a better record than Minnesota, which has only two more losses and still seven games remaining.

It’s hard to argue Orlando is not in the best position despite games remaining against the Nets, Bulls and Pistons. With a two-game lead on the Knicks and a one-game lead on the Sixers, they are still the favorites for at least a share of fourth place.

MORE: Schmeelk: Tanking Helps, But Knicks' Luck In Draft Is More Important

The 76ers recently lost Robert Covington and Jahlil Okafor for the season, but they still have games left against the Nets, Bulls and the season ender against the Knicks.

If Carmelo Anthony sits out the rest of the way, the Knicks’ final game of the season against Philadelphia will likely determine whether they will have better, equal or worse odds than the Sixers on May 16. The only game the Knicks might have a chance at winning is against the Bulls on Tuesday. In short, a whole lot of pingpong balls will be on the line when the Knicks play Philadelphia in their final game of the season on April 12.

If the Knicks lose out, they will finish no lower than tied for the fifth-worst record. They have an outside, albeit small, chance of tying with Orlando in the fourth spot. If they win one, or even worse two, they could plummet as far as seventh. Plenty is still at stake in the next nine days. Knicks fans should stay tuned.

For everything Knicks, Giants, and the world of sports, follow John on Twitter at @Schmeelk

