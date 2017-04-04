‘Soccer In The City’ Podcast: NYCFC’s Win Over Quakes, Sean Johnson’s Merits And More

April 4, 2017 2:57 PM
Filed Under: Glenn Crooks, MLS, New York Red Bulls, NYCFC, Soccer in the City

NEW YORK (WFAN) — In the latest episode of the “Soccer in the City” podcast, hosts Tom Kolker, Glenn Crooks, Roberto Abramowitz and John Rojas review New York City FC’s win over San Jose and debate about the merits of Sean Johnson, the value of Thomas McNamara and whether it’s time for Andrea Pirlo to give up free-kick duties.

The guys also discuss a Red Bulls tweet and the team’s issues on the field, as well as how the rest of MLS should be concerned about the Houston Dynamo.

Please make sure to check back with WFAN.com for future episodes. The podcast can also be heard on iTunes and Play.it.

Follow the hosts on Twitter: @RobAbramowitz@GlennCrooks@tkolker and @jrojasa75

