Russian Investigators ID Suspect In St. Petersburg Subway Blast

ST. PETERSBURG (CBSNewYork/AP) — Russian investigators have identified a 22-year old Kyrgyz-born man as the suicide bomber in Monday’s blast on the St. Petersburg subway.

The Investigative Committee said in a statement on Tuesday that they believe Akbardzhon Dzhalilov set off a bomb on a train that killed 14 people and wounded dozens. It was unclear if the figure of 14 included the bomber.

The investigators also said that forensic experts found Dzhalilov’s DNA on a bag containing a bomb that was found and deactivated at another subway station in St. Petersburg on Monday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande have discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin ways to boost anti-terrorism cooperation in the aftermath of the bombing.

The Kremlin on Tuesday published summaries of Putin’s phone calls with Merkel and Hollande as well as with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who also called Putin on Tuesday to offer his condolences for the attack.

The Kremlin said Merkel, Hollande and Putin “stressed the need to intensify cooperation in order to counter terrorism which is a common threat for all nations” and agreed to improve intelligence sharing.

A Kremlin spokesman says intelligence agencies will look into the fact that the blast happened while Putin was in town.

Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday that the fact that Putin was in the city when the bomb went off, although several dozen miles away from where he was hosting talks, “makes one pause” and is “something for the intelligence agencies to analyze.”

Russian news agencies say the St. Petersburg subway stations shut down after a bomb threat have reopened. At least four stations were closed on Tuesday after a call about a possible bomb.

This isn’t the first time there’s been an explosion on Russia’s subway system. In 2010, 38 people were killed in Moscow when two female suicide bombers linked to Chechen rebels detonated devices on packed trains. Russia has been on high alert lately for terrorist activity involving Chechen Islamic extremists.

