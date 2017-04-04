Shots Fired During Two Attempted Carjackings In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating two attempted carjackings in the Wakefield section of the Bronx.
Authorities say the chaos started around 5 p.m. Tuesday near the corner of Carpenter Avenue and East 232nd Street.
The scene stretches for several blocks, and police say at one point a United States Postal Service mail truck was involved.
One person was wounded when shots were fired. They were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.
Police say at least one person is in custody as the investigation continues.
