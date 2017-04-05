Award-Winning Actor Mandy Patinkin Talks ‘Smurfs,’ ‘Homeland,’ & Broadway On ’22 Minutes’

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Emmy & Tony award winner Mandy Patinkin spends “22 Minutes” with 1010 WINS’ Brigitte Quinn, discussing his upcoming role in the new “Smurfs” movie, the season finale of “Homeland,” and a special trip to Broadway.

“I’m a Smurf now,” he tells Quinn.

Papa Smurf, in fact. He says working on the animated project was “a blast.”

“I’ve rarely had as much fun as I did doing this,” he says.

Patinkin also talks about filming a good part of season six of “Homeland” here in New York City.

“I’ve been in New York since 1972 when I came to go to school, and it’s the first time that I have filmed at home for any length of time,” he says.

He says it can be exhausting working on a show that so closely mirrors current events.

“To recover and connect with reality — I’ve done it for the past two years — I go to the refugees in Lesbos, in Serbia and in Germany,” he says. “I go meet these families, and I walk with them, and I talk with them, and I listen to their stories.”

Quinn asks him about Broadway, where he recently saw Jake Gyllenhaal star in his former role in “Sunday in the Park With George.”

“As the first song began, I just lost it. It all came flooding back. My 31-year-old memory — I’m now 64 — of this moment of my life, those words, the music, that experience, and then what those beautiful actors gave to it and brought to it, overwhelmed me,” he says. “My biggest problem through the show was trying not to let people hear me sobbing.”

“Smurfs: The Lost Village” hits theaters this summer.

