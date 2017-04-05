30 With Murti Podcast: A Chat With Yankees Great Graig Nettles

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Graig Nettles was one of the most important cogs in the Yankees’ dynasty of the late 1970s — a six-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner who smashed 390 career home runs, including 250 in pinstripes.
Overshadowed perhaps by bigger stars like Reggie Jackson and Thurman Munson, Nettles’ offensive and defensive excellence helped the Yankees to World Series championships in 1977 and ’78.
In the debut episode of Season 2 of the “30 With Murti” podcast, Nettles sits down with Sweeny to discuss his career and legacy with the Yankees of “The Bronx Zoo” era.
