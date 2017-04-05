30 With Murti Podcast: A Chat With Yankees Great Graig Nettles

Defensive Wizard And Underrated Power Source For 'Bronx Zoo' Bombers Sits Down For An Entertaining Discussion April 5, 2017 10:18 AM
Filed Under: 30 With Murti, Graig Nettles, New York Yankees, Sweeny Murti

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Graig Nettles was one of the most important cogs in the Yankees’ dynasty of the late 1970s — a six-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner who smashed 390 career home runs, including 250 in pinstripes.

Overshadowed perhaps by bigger stars like Reggie Jackson and Thurman Munson, Nettles’ offensive and defensive excellence helped the Yankees to World Series championships in 1977 and ’78.

In the debut episode of Season 2 of the “30 With Murti” podcast, Nettles sits down with Sweeny to discuss his career and legacy with the Yankees of “The Bronx Zoo” era.

If you missed any of our previous episodesyou can hear them here as well as on iTunes and Play.It.

Follow Sweeny on Twitter at @YankeesWFAN

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia