Police: Teen Girl Punched Woman On Subway In Bedford-Stuyvesant

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Wednesday were searching for a teenage girl who attacked a woman in the subway in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn last month.
The 23-year-old victim reported that between 7:25 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Thursday, March 2, she was on an outbound C Train pulling into the Utica Avenue station when a group of teenagers started throwing candy at her.
The woman got off the train at the Nostrand Avenue stop, and the teens got off with her and a quarrel began, police said. One teenage girl punched the woman in the face and ran off, police said.
The victim refused medical attention.
The suspect was described as a black female about 16 years old with a medium complexion, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds, with black hair. She was last seen wearing a gray sweat suit and a black jacket.
Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.