Boomer & Carton: Jerry Shares Some Update Goodness

Some people are lucky enough to find their calling. Jerry Recco is one of those people.
The “update maven” showed his powers on Wednesday with yet another informative look at the goings-on in the world of sports.
Recco recapped what was a busy Tuesday night on the local sports scene. Behind stellar pitching, the Yankees earned their first win of the season, the Knicks abandoned “the tank” long enough to beat Chicago, the Nets piled up 141 points in a rare rout, the Islanders ket their microscopic playoff hopes alive, and the Devils ended a six-game losing streak.
Have a listen.