Boomer & Carton: Jerry Shares Some Update Goodness

April 5, 2017 6:02 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton, Jerry Recco

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

Some people are lucky enough to find their calling. Jerry Recco is one of those people.

The “update maven” showed his powers on Wednesday with yet another informative look at the goings-on in the world of sports.

Recco recapped what was a busy Tuesday night on the local sports scene. Behind stellar pitching, the Yankees earned their first win of the season, the Knicks abandoned “the tank” long enough to beat Chicago, the Nets piled up 141 points in a rare rout, the Islanders ket their microscopic playoff hopes alive, and the Devils ended a six-game losing streak.

Have a listen.

More from Boomer & Carton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia