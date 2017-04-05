Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: April 5, 2017

The objective behind Wednesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” was to keep Phil Simms busy.
Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Wednesday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
The guys had a ton to talk about during the “hump day” edition of the show. The Yankees earned their first win of the season, Tony Romo will officially replace Phil Simms in the CBS booth, Boomer rubbed lard on Craig’s head (and he liked it), Evan Roberts stopped in for a chat, Craig provided a couple of NBA “locks,” and much more.
Until Thursday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!
