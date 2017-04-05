Boomer & Carton: Romo Replaces Simms And Yankees Get Win No. 1

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Boomer and Craig had it all laid out before them Wednesday morning.
Among the many things the guys discussed, CC Sabathia and the Yankees shutting out the Rays down in Tampa Bay on Tuesday night was a top priority.
The guys also got into the Tony Romo bombshell — that the former star quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys has retired from the NFL and will immediately jump into the broadcast booth for CBS. What does that mean for Phil Simms? Boomer and Craig talk about it all.
Have a listen.