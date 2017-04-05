CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Budget Negotiations Will Continue As Long As Lawmakers Are In Albany, Cuomo Says

April 5, 2017 8:27 PM
Filed Under: Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New York State Budget

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that he will keep negotiating on a budget as long as lawmakers stay in Albany.

Cuomo briefed reporters Wednesday night on the status of talks on the budget, now five days late.

He said disagreements remain over an affordable housing tax credit for New York City developers and a proposal to end a policy of automatically prosecuting and incarcerating 16- and 17-year-old offenders as adults.

Members of the Senate and Assembly said earlier Wednesday they hoped to strike a deal on the $152 billion spending plan this week. Lawmakers will not get paid until they pass the budget, which was due by Saturday.

But Lawmakers and Cuomo couldn’t agree on issues to pass a budget in time.

Earlier this week, lawmakers authorized a two-month budget extension that Cuomo said will keep government functioning if lawmakers cannot reach a deal soon.

Cuomo introduced his $152 billion budget proposal in January. The proposal would keep the status quo when it comes to taxes, add $1 billion in new public education spending and include expanded child care tax credits and a new initiative making state college tuition free for students from families earning $125,000 or less annually.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

