See It: De Blasio Squeezes Into Coach Seat During West Coast Swing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor de Blasio is on the West Coast for a few days.
De Blasio, who is 6’5″, squeezed into a coach seat to fly to Seattle.
The mayor will visit Seattle, Sacramento and San Francisco during his trip.
It’s part government business for progressive causes and part campaign fundraising, reports CBS2’s Marcia Kramer.
De Blasio’s campaign is paying for the mayor’s flight, but New York City taxpayers are picking up the tab for the three City Hall aides and police detail that are accompanying him.