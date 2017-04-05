NWS Issues Flood Watch Ahead Of Heavy Rainfall Expected Thursday

NEW YORK CBSNewYork/AP) — A flood watch has been issued for much of the Tri-State area as we are expecting yet another round of heavy rainfall on Thursday.

The latest storm poised to sweep across New England will bring with it the threat of flooding.

The National Weather Service has placed flood advisories and watches in New York City, Long Island, Connecticut and surrounding areas from Thursday morning through Friday afternoon.

According to the NWS, rainfall will be heavy at times, before decreasing into Thursday night. Thunderstorms in local areas are also possible.

Around 1.5″ to 2″ of rain is expected.

Here is our forecast Storm Total Rain for Thursday into Friday. Generally, 1.5"-2" of rain is forecast. Locally higher amounts are possible pic.twitter.com/MlX3Bs9qed — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) April 4, 2017

Meteorologist Eric Schwibs says the ground is saturated with melting snow, and that it won’t take much rain to cause flash flooding.

Schwibs said a couple of inches of rain combined with runoff from melting snow could cause river levels to rise late Thursday and into Friday.

