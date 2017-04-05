WATCH: High School Basketball Player Does Cartwheel, Hits Long 3-Pointer

April 5, 2017 11:45 AM

SAN MATEO, Calif. (CBSNewYork) — If Ray Knight Jr. doesn’t make it to the NBA, he should have a future with the Harlem Globetrotters.

Knight, a senior at Junípero Serra High School in San Mateo, has become a viral Internet sensation after he recently did a cartwheel while taking the ball upcourt en route to draining a deep 3-pointer.

The amazing play happened in the South Bay Senior All-Star Game in Torrance, California, and drew loud cheers from the crowd.

“I had to do something for the fans,” Knight told the Daily Breeze newspaper.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia