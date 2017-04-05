Vigil Held For 2 Men Found Dead In Hudson River

WEST NEW YORK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A community in Hudson County, New Jersey held a vigil Wednesday night for two men who were found dead in the Hudson River this week.
Family and friends gathered in West New York to remember Juan Bustamante, 35, of Union City, and Ali Harb, 41, of West New York.
Their bodies were pulled from the Hudson River Tuesday morning. Police said the two dead men were found not far from each other in the boat basin area between Harbor Boulevard in Weehawken and 15th Street in Hoboken.
“He was the greatest guy to have on your side. He’d get your back in any situation,” said Sam Jahfar, Harb’s cousin.
“A lot of shock,” said Angel Marti, a friend of Bustamante’s. “Like, we’re trying to like see, trying to figure out what happened.”
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office is leading the investigation and said at this stage, the men’s deaths do not appear to be suspicious.
The local Medical Examiner’s office is working to determine how the men died.