Knicks’ Rose Undergoes Knee Surgery In Chicago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Knicks point guard Derrick successfully underwent surgery on his left knee Wednesday, the team said.
Rose is out for the rest of the season after tearing the meniscus in his knee.
The former MVP had the procedure done in Chicago by Dr. Brian Cole, who collaborated with the Knicks’ team doctors.
The team called the surgery an “uncomplicated left knee arthroscopy.” The Knicks added that Rose is expected to fully recover and should be able to resume basketball activities in three to six weeks.
Rose, who has been troubled by knee injuries throughout his career, had an MRI after being bothered by swelling in the knee. The MRI revealed the tear.
In 64 games this season, Rose, who was acquired in a June 2016 trade with the Chicago Bulls, averaged 18.0 assists, 4.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.
Rose, 28, is set to become a free agent this summer.