Increased LaGuardia Airport Traffic Expected Over Passover, Easter Holiday

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — LaGuardia Airport is warning travelers to allow extra time for parking, security and check-in from April 5 though April 17 due to an influx of travelers through the Passover and Easter holidays.
More: Best Easter Events | Best Passover Menus | Spring Break Essentials
LaGuardia Link Q70 buses will be free for commuters through April 17, and long-term parking will be available onsite for $18 a day.
More: Check Latest Traffic And Transit Updates
For more information follow @LGAairport on Twitter or check their website for Spring travel tips.
LaGuardia Airport says it expects more than 800,000 travelers to visit the airport throughout the upcoming week.