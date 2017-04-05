Streets Closed As Crews Respond To Manhole Fire Near Port Authority Bus Terminal

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters are battling a manhole fire near the Port Authority Bus Terminal early Wednesday evening.
Crews were initially called around 6:18 p.m. for reports of smoke coming from a manhole near the corner of 40th Street and 8th Avenue.
The intersection is currently closed as the FDNY checks local businesses for carbon monoxide levels.
Con Edison has also sent crew members to the scene.
Videos posted to social media show flames shooting from the manhole as authorities have the surrounding area taped off.
No power outages or injuries have been reported at this time.